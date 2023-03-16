StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $308.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $328.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Articles

