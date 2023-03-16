StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

