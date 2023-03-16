StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

