StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.