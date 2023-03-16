StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Chimerix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 113.54%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Chimerix by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chimerix by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

