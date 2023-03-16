StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

