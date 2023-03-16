StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Forward Industries stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 69,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.