StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 69,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
