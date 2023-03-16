StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.
Hasbro Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAS opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.