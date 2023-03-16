StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

