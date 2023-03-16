StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Middleby Stock Down 0.9 %

MIDD stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.67. 55,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $175.34.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Middleby by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

