StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

NBIX opened at $94.11 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 26,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $2,695,987.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

