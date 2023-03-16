StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NVCR opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,748 shares of company stock worth $24,674,511 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

