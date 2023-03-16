StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $68.26 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.89.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

