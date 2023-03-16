StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIE remained flat at $1.18 on Monday. 43,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,467. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

