StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.
SAP Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
