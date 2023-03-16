StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in SAP by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after buying an additional 133,298 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 6.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 24.8% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth $155,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

