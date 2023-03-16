StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 21,622 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $712,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,114 shares of company stock worth $3,192,573. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

