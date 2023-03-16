StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Summit Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $120,853.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $309,274.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $120,853.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $309,274.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $515,253. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.