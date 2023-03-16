StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.5 %
SHO stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.