StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

SHO stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

