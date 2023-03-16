StockNews.com Begins Coverage on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,069.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,919 shares of company stock worth $261,748. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of uniQure by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in uniQure by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 211,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.