StockNews.com Downgrades Kadant (NYSE:KAI) to Hold

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $221.27.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kadant by 182.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 48.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

