StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $90.94 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -259.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37,687.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 388,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,652 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $17,348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $15,640,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

