StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $392.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 373.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.