StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $13.97.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.
About Cara Therapeutics
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
See Also
