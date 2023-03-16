StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARAGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $13.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 101.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.