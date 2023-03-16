StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
