StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.