StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of CRIS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Curis has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 87.74% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Curis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,297 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 81.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.