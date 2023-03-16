StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Curis Stock Performance
Shares of CRIS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Curis has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 87.74% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Curis
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curis (CRIS)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.