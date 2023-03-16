StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

