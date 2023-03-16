StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy Carney acquired 10,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at $971,460.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil J. Kaback bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Carney purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,460.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,262 shares of company stock worth $199,236 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

