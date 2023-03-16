StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Farmers National Banc Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc
In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy Carney acquired 10,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at $971,460.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil J. Kaback bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Carney purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,460.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,262 shares of company stock worth $199,236 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
