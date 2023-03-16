StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXA. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $42.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.