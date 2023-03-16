StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $1,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,876,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,659,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

