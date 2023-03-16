StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $160.45 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

