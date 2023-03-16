StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $205.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11.
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
