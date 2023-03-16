StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.38.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $205.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.27. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,868,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,157,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 2,541.7% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,659,000 after buying an additional 473,242 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NICE by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,652,000 after buying an additional 187,629 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.