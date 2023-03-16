StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

POLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. 6,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,885. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.