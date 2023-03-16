StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Range Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $72,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.