StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $211,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sanmina by 1,593.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129,410 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Sanmina by 50.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

