StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

