StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $236.36 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,944 shares of company stock worth $4,825,379. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

