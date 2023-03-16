StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,362,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $3,134,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sohu.com by 100.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,521 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Sohu.com by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 616,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the period.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

