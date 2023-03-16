StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Sohu.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $20.02.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
