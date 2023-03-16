StockNews.com Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 133,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.