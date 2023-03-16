StockNews.com Lowers Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Sell

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,608. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.