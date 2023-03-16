StockNews.com Lowers Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Sell

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,608. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.
Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp
In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.
