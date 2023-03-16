StockNews.com Lowers Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Sell

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 419,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.