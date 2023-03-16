StockNews.com Lowers Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Sell

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
FCPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.
Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 419,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.