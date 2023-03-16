StockNews.com Lowers Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 668,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,093. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.