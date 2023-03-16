StockNews.com Lowers Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 668,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,093. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

