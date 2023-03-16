StockNews.com Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. 26,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $168.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. increased its position in Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

