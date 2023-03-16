StockNews.com Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.17.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.4 %

Ryder System stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.10. 85,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $6,920,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ryder System by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

