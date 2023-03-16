StockNews.com Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to “Strong-Buy”

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. 1,211,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Featured Stories
