StockNews.com Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to “Strong-Buy”

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. 1,211,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

