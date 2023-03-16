StockNews.com Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to “Hold”

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,257. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,058. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.