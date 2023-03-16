StockNews.com Upgrades MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Strong-Buy

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 109,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,897. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,354 shares of company stock worth $287,943. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MiMedx Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

