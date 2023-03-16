StockNews.com Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 351,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,246. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

