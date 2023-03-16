StockNews.com Upgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Strong-Buy

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also commented on OC. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.
Owens Corning Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE OC traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 669,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,618. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 806.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
