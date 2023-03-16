StockNews.com Upgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Strong-Buy

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on OC. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 669,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,618. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 806.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

