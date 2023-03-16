StockNews.com Upgrades Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to “Strong-Buy”

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Vector Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of VGR stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 119,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,351. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

About Vector Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,791,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 161,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 48,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,738 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.