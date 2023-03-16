Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRI. TheStreet raised shares of Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. 30,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,296. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $5,894,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 321,962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth about $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

