Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRI. TheStreet raised shares of Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. 30,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,296. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $5,894,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 321,962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth about $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

