Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Announces Dividend of $0.51

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5096 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

