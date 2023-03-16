Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on April 3rd

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5096 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SEOAY opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Stora Enso Oyj

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

